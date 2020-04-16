‘Message to Loved Ones Service’ launched so families can stay in touch with patients at St Mary’s Hospital

Isle of Wight NHS Trust has launched a new service to help families stay in touch with their loved ones in hospital.

The Message to Loved Ones Service, run by the Trust’s Patient Experience Team, aims to maintain the important connections for hospital patients who have been impacted by COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

Last month the Trust, in response to the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic, placed restrictions on visitors to the St Mary’s site to help keep patients, staff and the wider community safe.

Webster: Small gestures to keep people’s spirits up

Alice Webster, Nursing Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“We know how important it is for patients and their families to stay in touch – it means so much to people and can have a huge, positive impact while they focus on getting better. “Our Patient Experience Team has set up this new service so that family and friends can send messages or pictures to any patient at St Mary’s Hospital. These small gestures will no doubt help to keep people’s spirits up during their stay with us. “We hope this goes some way to ease the impact that COVID-19 is having on our patients and their friends and family.”

Messages printed, laminated and delivered

The Message to Loved Ones Service will let people email in messages, letters and pictures to be shared with our patients.

The messages and pictures will be printed out and laminated and delivered to each patient to help keep their spirits up at this difficult time.

The Trust’s Patient Experience Team will be available to assist members of the public between 9am and 4.30pm daily, excluding weekends and Bank Holidays. A voicemail service out of hours will help everyone get a message to their loved ones.

Get in touch

The number for members of the public to call is 01983 534850 or they can email the team using the following address: iownt.message-to-loved-ones@nhs.net.

Visit the NHS Website for more details and see the latest updates on visiting patients here.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Image: Vladislav Klapin under CC BY 2.0