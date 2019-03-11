Met Office forecasts up to 65 mph winds for the Isle of Wight this week

Get ready for more strong winds, trees down and disruption to cross-Solent travel as the Met Office forecast wind gusts of up to 50-55 mph inland and 65 mph along the coastlines.

woman's hair blowing in the wind

The Met Office have issued another weather warning for strong winds which will affect the Isle of Wight.

From 9pm Tuesday 12th March to 3pm on Wednesday, the warning reads:

Strong northwesterly winds are expected during Tuesday night and Wednesday with possible transport disruption.

What to expect
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

The severe weather warning covers pretty much most of the UK, so even if you are on the mainland this week, you’re likely to be affected.

Keep an eye on the weather warning via the Met Office Website.

Image: Rachel Lynette French under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 11th March, 2019 2:08pm

By

