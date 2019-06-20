Met Office issue another thunderstorm warning

The Met Office has issued another severe weather warning (the last one didn’t really affect the Island) for thunderstorms. This one cover much of the country.

Valid from 3pm on Sunday to 11.59pm on Monday the warning reads:

Spells of rain are expected to affect many areas at times from Sunday afternoon and into Monday, moving north-northeastward and perhaps turning thundery at times in some places. Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may also develop between bands of rain, particularly on Monday afternoon. Where thunderstorms do develop, 20 to 30 mm rain may fall locally in an hour, and close to 40 mm of rain may fall in two or three hours. What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

To stay up to date with the warning visit the Met Office Website.

Image: N Tackaberry under CC BY 2.0