Met Office issue Level 3 Amber heatwave warning for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a Level 3 Heatwave warning for the east of England, including the Isle of Wight.

It reads:

There is a 90 % probability of heatwave conditions between 0900 on Monday and 0900 on Friday in parts of England.

On Monday, hot and humid air will lie over the east and southeast of England, with cloud and outbreaks of rain across northern England. The cloud and rain will gradually break up and turn showery in the north, with some of these heavy and thundery. South of the rain, long spells of sunshine, will develop with temperatures generally ranging from very warm in West and East Midlands, to hot and humid, locally very hot in east and southeastern areas.

Away from northern England, dry and sunny weather should dominate through the week, but interspersed with heavy showers in afternoon and evening periods. Temperatures will be very warm or hot, locally very hot in the east.

Thresholds could be breached in places from Monday onwards, with very warm and muggy overnight conditions. Yorkshire and Humber and southwest England will also see temperatures rise through the week, but with cloud and outbreaks of rain affecting the north and west, there is a lower risk of thresholds being reached.

There is a chance that Alerts will need to be downgraded and/or extended for the end of the week, however confidence is currently low and this will be reviewed through the week.