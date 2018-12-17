Met Office issue severe weather warning for the Isle of Wight

Oh dear, according to the Met Office more rain is on its way to the Isle of Wight. Coastal areas could also see wind gusts of 50-60 miles per hour. Details within.

Heavy rain :

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain for the Isle of Wight.

Valid between 05:00 and and 21:00 Tuesday 18th December, it reads:

Another spell of wet and windy weather is expected on Tuesday when rain will be heavy at times and, given recent wet weather, likely lead to impacts in a few places.

Over most of Wales, Devon and Cornwall the worst of the weather will have cleared by mid-afternoon whilst further east the worst conditions are likely to be during the afternoon and early evening. This wet weather, meanwhile, will be accompanied by windy conditions with gusts in exposed coastal locations around 50-65 mph which means that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves. Inland, gusts will be lower and mainly peak at 40-50 mph.

What to expect
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

met office rain

Image: N Tackaberry under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 17th December, 2018 9:49am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lZw

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Rain, Weather, Wind

