Met Office issue weather warning for 60mph gusts

It’s been blowing a hoolie all night, so not surprising to hear the Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for the Isle of Wight.

The warning is valid between 10am and 10pm today (Tuesday 6th) and reads:

Strong to gale force west to northwesterly winds will affect many areas today. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely with isolated gusts close to 60 mph possible over coasts, hills and locally inland where heavy showers occur. Expect some localised transport disruption with some trees perhaps uprooted. Large waves and spray will affect some coasts.

The Hovertravel service has been suspended since Monday evening. Other ferries services as yet unaffected.

Image: pahudson under CC BY 2.0