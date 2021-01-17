Met Office issue weather warning for heavy rain this week

All day Wednesday (20th) and into the early hours of Thursday (21st) the Isle of Wight is subject to a Met Office weather warning for heavy rain.
The warning reads:
Spells of heavy rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding in places.
What to expect
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely
Occasional heavy rain are expected to affect the region. on Wednesday and Wednesday night.
The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely to be across the higher ground in the Southwest.
20-50 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with 50-80 mm over the Moors in the Southwest.
Some stronger winds may also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes.
To follow the updates see the Met Office Website.
Image: Rhendi Rukmana under CC BY 2.0
Sunday, 17th January, 2021 12:39pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ocm
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓