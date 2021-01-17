Met Office issue weather warning for heavy rain this week

All day Wednesday (20th) and into the early hours of Thursday (21st) the Isle of Wight is subject to a Met Office weather warning for heavy rain.

The warning reads:

Spells of heavy rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding in places.

Occasional heavy rain are expected to affect the region. on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely to be across the higher ground in the Southwest.

20-50 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with 50-80 mm over the Moors in the Southwest.

Some stronger winds may also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes.

