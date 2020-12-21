Met Office issue weather warning for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office say there is the potential for some places to see as much as 50-70 mm of rain over the period of the warning

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for heavy rain for the Isle of Wight.

Valid from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday (Christmas Eve), the warning reads:

Spells of heavy rain are expected across southern England and parts of south Wales during Wednesday and into early Thursday.

The heaviest rain is likely to develop during Wednesday evening and continue overnight before clearing away to the southeast by Thursday morning. Much of the area is likely to see 20-40 mm through this period.

There is still some uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest rain will fall but there is the potential for some places to see as much as 50-70 mm of rain.

The heavy rain will be accompanied by strong north to northeasterly winds during Wednesday evening and overnight

To see updates, see the Met Office Weather Warning page.

