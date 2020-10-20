Met Office issue weather warning for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning (Be Alert) for heavy rain across the Isle of Wight tomorrow (21st October).

The warning is valid from 3am on Wednesday to 2pm. It reads:

Heavy rain is likely to lead to some disruption to travel. What to expect

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Heavy rain will move north during the early hours of the morning and persist through the peak morning travel period, before clearing northeastwards. 10-15 mm of rain will fall widely, with as much as 30 to 50 mm in a few locations. With much of this falling in a short period, around 3 to 6 hours, some surface-water flooding is likely in places, leading to disruption to travel. The rain may be accompanied by gales across parts of southeast England, perhaps most likely towards the Kent and Sussex coasts.

Stay up to date with the weather warning by checking the Met Office Website.

Image: Hannah Domsic under CC BY 2.0