Met Office issues Isle of Wight severe weather warning for ice

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for ice on the Isle of Wight this week. Take care on the roads and pavements.

frost patterns

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Tuesday.

Valid from midnight tonight (Monday) midday on Tuesday (22nd January), the warning reads:

Ice will form on some surfaces overnight into Tuesday morning across much of the UK.

What to expect

  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
  • Ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths
  • Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards across the UK during Monday evening and overnight. A brief spell of wet snow is possible on high ground of southern Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with some small accumulations possible.

Behind this surface temperatures will rapidly fall away with some ice forming on some surfaces. Once the rain has cleared, some hail, sleet and snow showers will follow from the northwest, with 1-3 cm above 200 metres and some small accumulations expected at lower levels.

Image: Schnobby under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 21st January, 2019 10:21am

