Met Office issue Amber snow warning for the Isle of Wight

The weather forecast has been a moveable feast this week with the Met office eweather warnings changing several times a day.

The latest warning predicts snow, wind and ice for the Isle of Wight. The warnings read:

Amber Warning – Snow and Ice

Between 14:00 Thu 1st and 08:00 Fri 2nd

There is the potential for a spell of snow, moving northwards over southern Britain on Thursday, to intensify and become heavy on Thursday afternoon/evening as it spreads north. As it does so, some places could also see significant ice build up overnight into Friday. This is likely to be accompanied by strengthening easterly winds. Long delays and cancellations to public transport could occur, whilst some roads may become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers. Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities could occur.

Yellow warning – Wind and Snow

Between 09:00 Thu 1st and 23:55 Thu 1st

There is potential for a spell of snow, which could become heavy in places, accompanied by strong winds, to move slowly north from Thursday morning onwards. Delays and cancellations to public transport are possible, as are delays to travel on roads; some stranding of vehicles and passengers could also occur. Some rural communities could become cut off. Interruptions to power supplies and mobile phone coverage are also possible.

Yellow warning – Wind and Snow

Between 00:05 Fri 2nd and 23:55 Sat 3rd

There is potential for a spell of heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds at first, to affect much of Northern Ireland, Wales together with central and southern England during Friday, and perhaps further bands of snow following in behind on Saturday. Delays and cancellations to public transport are possible, as are delays to travel on roads; some stranding of vehicles and passengers could also occur. Some rural communities could become cut off. Interruptions to power supplies and mobile phone coverage are also possible.

It is an ever-changing forecast, so might be updated again tomorrow.

Image: © chi_bellami