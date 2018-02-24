Met Office updates forecast for snow for the Isle of Wight next week

At last, what many people have been waiting for …. a weather warning of snow for the Isle of Wight.
The earlier forecasts from the Met Office did not include the Island for snow next week, but they have now been updated and indicate the Isle of Wight can expect snow on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Tuesday
Between 00:05 Tue 27th and 23:55 Tue 27th
Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.
Wednesday
Between 00:05 Wed 28th and 23:55 Wed 28th
Heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday. There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.
Image: © Rachel Holmes
Saturday, 24th February, 2018 10:42am
By Sally Perry
