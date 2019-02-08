Met Office update strong wind weather warning

The Met Office have updated their severe weather warning for strong winds affecting the Isle of Wight.
Valid between between 10:30am and 8pm on Friday the warning reads:
What to expect
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves
Despite the strongest of the winds associated with Storm Erik being across the north-west of the UK today, a swathe of strong south-westerly winds will bring gusts 50-60 mph to southern counties of England, initially across south-west England, but then affecting areas further east this afternoon. Winds easing from the west through the afternoon and evening.
Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 8th February, 2019 10:20am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mfx
Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Wind
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓