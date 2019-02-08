Met Office update strong wind weather warning

The Met Office have updated their severe weather warning for strong winds affecting the Isle of Wight.

Valid between between 10:30am and 8pm on Friday the warning reads:

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Despite the strongest of the winds associated with Storm Erik being across the north-west of the UK today, a swathe of strong south-westerly winds will bring gusts 50-60 mph to southern counties of England, initially across south-west England, but then affecting areas further east this afternoon. Winds easing from the west through the afternoon and evening.