Thge Met Office have updated their snow weather warning and included one for ice.

Valid from midday until 11.55pm on Thursday 12 January 2017

Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK today may turn to snow in places.

The most likely scenario is for 2 to 4 cm to fall above about 100 m elevation across parts of southeast England with 1 to 2 cm to low levels in places. However, there remains a small chance of snow settling more widely with 5 to 10 cm at low levels this evening, leading to disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities – this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England. Across Wales and western England snow will more likely be confined to high ground.

Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards. As skies clear this evening and tonight there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.

This is an update to add more details of possible snow amounts; also to delay the start time a little.

As a developing area of low pressure moves east across southern Britain today there is potential for rain to turn rapidly to snow as cold air is drawn in. However, there remains uncertainty over the track and intensity of this system, meaning that confidence is low in the amount and extent of any snow.