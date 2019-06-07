Met Office warning for heavy thundery showers all day

It’s pretty wet outside already, but the Met Office is predicting prolonged heavy thundery showers for the rest of the day.

The Hovertravel service is currently (10am) suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.

A severe weather warning is in place for much of the south, west and midlands today and heavy thundery showers may cause some travel disruption.

Valid from 2pm to 11pm the warning reads:

Whilst some places will escape them, some heavy thundery showers will break out during Friday afternoon and evening. Some of these showers will be quite prolonged. A few places may see 20 mm rain falling within an hour and some spots may receive as much as 30-40 mm in a few hours. Following a spell of rain earlier in the day, this may lead to spray and surface water flooding on some roads. What to expect

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

