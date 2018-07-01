Met Office warning for thunderstorms, rain, hail and lightning

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Warning for the Isle of Wight.

The warning is valid between 06:00 and 22:00 today (Sunday).

It reads:

While many areas will see little rain, thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places. What to expect Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

The warning cover the Isle of Wight, South Wast, South West and Wales, so if you’re travelling on the mainland you could also be affected.

Image: © Tim Wells Photography