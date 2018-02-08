Met Office warning for ice on parts of the Isle of Wight

Watch out for ice on the roads on Friday morning. The Met Office have just issued this warning.

Valid from 04:00 Fri 9th and 10:00 Fri 9th, it reads:

Following a spell of rain, temperatures will fall quickly later in the night allowing ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads. A few wintry showers will follow. Some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

It appears to only affect the top left part of the Island.



Image: ©