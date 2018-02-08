WightFibre Star Wars charity event raises over £4,500 for UKSA

Dale shares this latest news. Ed

The force was strong for WightFibre and UKSA at the Charity Premiere of Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi which took place at Cineworld, Newport to a capacity audience of 292 VIP Guests on the film’s release back in December.

John Irvine CEO of WightFibre presented Ben Willows CEO of UKSA with a cheque for £4,548 flanked by two Stormtroopers from the 501st Isle of Wight Garrison, in front of the Princess Leia Dinghy at UKSA’s base in Cowes.

Helping children have a go at sailing

The donation goes to UKSA to fund their ‘Test the Water’ programme; an initiative now in its fourth year that offers Year Six children from across the Isle of Wight the opportunity to spend half a day at UKSA with their school, taking part in a sailing or watersports session.

The objective of the programme is to afford children the opportunity to have a go, to overcome, to succeed and to develop confidence, at an important time when they will soon be transitioning from primary to secondary education.

Ben Willows, CEO of UKSA comments:

“We are so lucky to have the support of WightFibre to help us keep running this fantastic programme and to continue to make a real difference to young people on the Isle of Wight. “We have worked with WightFibre for many years and they provide us with a huge amount of support. “This event is a brilliant platform for us to talk about our charitable work here on the Island and raise money for local children to come to UKSA, so a huge thanks to WightFibre for putting this on again.”

Second fundraising event for UKSA

This is the second time that WightFibre has held a Charity Screening for Cowes based charity UKSA.

The previous event in 2015 for Star Wars: The Force Awakens raised just over £3,000 for the charity, this year’s event was even bigger and raised even more through the generosity of all those attending and supporting the event.

Giving something back to the community

