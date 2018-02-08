Government give extra £500,000 towards £3.8m budget gap for adult social care

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. The extra money will help towards the £3.8m budget gap in adult social care. Ed

An extra £500,000 of government money has been granted to the Isle of Wight Council to fund social care after lobbying from MP Bob Seely.

Local government secretary Sajid Javid announced the cash windfall this week following Bob contacting his department to ask for help to fund services for the vulnerable on the Island.

Bob said,

“I am pleased the minister listened to myself and others who have argued that we need more money to help vulnerable residents. It shows the Government is working with the council and myself when we make a positive case for help. “I am continuing with my wider campaign to get Government to think again about how it funds public services on the Island. “This money is going to help those in need and is most welcome at a time when resources are stretched.”

The cash is part of £150 million earmarked for councils across England.

Image: bromfordgroup under CC BY 2.0