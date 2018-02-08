Government give extra £500,000 towards £3.8m budget gap for adult social care

The Isle of Wight council are having to find £7.4m of savings in the next year and put up council tax by 5.99%. The Government have just handed them an extra £500k towards the budget gap.

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

elderly people clapping

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. The extra money will help towards the £3.8m budget gap in adult social care. Ed

An extra £500,000 of government money has been granted to the Isle of Wight Council to fund social care after lobbying from MP Bob Seely.

Local government secretary Sajid Javid announced the cash windfall this week following Bob contacting his department to ask for help to fund services for the vulnerable on the Island.

Bob said,

“I am pleased the minister listened to myself and others who have argued that we need more money to help vulnerable residents. It shows the Government is working with the council and myself when we make a positive case for help.

“I am continuing with my wider campaign to get Government to think again about how it funds public services on the Island.

“This money is going to help those in need and is most welcome at a time when resources are stretched.”

The cash is part of £150 million earmarked for councils across England.

Image: bromfordgroup under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 8th February, 2018 11:47am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g1T

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

5 Comments on "Government give extra £500,000 towards £3.8m budget gap for adult social care"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
YJC

Well done!

Vote Up16-7Vote Down
8, February 2018 1:08 pm
somebloke
so only £7 million of cuts to find now then. This is half a mil to shut Bob Seeley up and stop him moaning about cash. Not the greatest advert to have the MP of the largest constituency in the country going begging cap in hand to his government. Still, I suspect a few more quid will be sent our way nearer to the next election to… Read more »
Vote Up60Vote Down
8, February 2018 7:48 pm
septua

Damned if Bob Seely does and damned if he does nothing. Congratulations. I recall that every time Labour has won the election over the past half century the country has always finished up in worse financial straights than before the election.

Vote Up00Vote Down
8, February 2018 9:42 pm
jeffers06

YJC..Yes the most vulnerable and needy people on the IOW are being “well done”… well done over that is…

Vote Up8-12Vote Down
8, February 2018 5:00 pm
Geoff Brodie

So will that be nearly 1% off the proposed 6% Council Tax increase ? Or more money salted away into reserves ?

Vote Up12-17Vote Down
8, February 2018 1:55 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*