Met Office weather warning includes thunderstorms, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and sudden downpours

The Isle of Wight is included in a Met Office severe weather warning for thunderstorms tonight.
The Be Alert weather warning is valid from 6pm tonight (Tuesday) until 9am tomorrow.
It reads:
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of south-west and southern England this evening, moving north quickly across the UK overnight, clearing Scotland and eastern England by mid-morning on Wednesday.
Although some places will miss the thunderstorms altogether, where they do occur there is the potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in a few places.
Scattered thunderstorms moving north tonight and early Wednesday could lead to some power cuts and travel delays.
What to expect
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- There is a small chance of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
- There is a small chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
Image: zionfiction under CC BY 2.0
Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019 10:43am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Weather
