Met Office weather warning includes thunderstorms, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and sudden downpours

The Isle of Wight is included in a Met Office severe weather warning for thunderstorms tonight.

The Be Alert weather warning is valid from 6pm tonight (Tuesday) until 9am tomorrow.

It reads:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of south-west and southern England this evening, moving north quickly across the UK overnight, clearing Scotland and eastern England by mid-morning on Wednesday.

Although some places will miss the thunderstorms altogether, where they do occur there is the potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in a few places.

Scattered thunderstorms moving north tonight and early Wednesday could lead to some power cuts and travel delays.