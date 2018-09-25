MHI Vestas launches first 10 MW wind turbine in history

Michael shares this latest news on behalf of MHI Vestas. Ed

The offshore wind pioneer pushes the boundaries once again as it announces the wind industry’s first commercially available double-digit wind turbine – the V164-10.0 MW.

The offshore wind industry’s long-anticipated, double-digit barrier has been broken.

10MW turbines now for sale

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, in a stunning announcement at the Global Wind Summit in Hamburg today, has made it official – its V164 turbine platform has now achieved a power rating of 10 MW. And the turbine is available for sale now.

MHI Vestas CEO, Philippe Kavafyan, said,

“What was unreachable before has become the new benchmark. “In launching the V164-10.0 MW today, MHI Vestas is proud to contribute this major milestone to the offshore wind industry. And it gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to all the wind industry pioneers who have led us to this historic, double-digit nominal capacity.”

Built on proven technology

Perhaps most remarkable is that the barrier-breaking model is built on proven technology and lessons learned from previous installations of the V164 platform, promising a level of certainty and reliability for customers of the V164-10.0 MW from day one.

With more than 100 V164 turbines already installed in the UK and Germany, MHI Vestas has been able to leverage technological learnings and incremental innovations to push the boundaries of its flexible platform from 8 MW now up to 10 MW.

Larsen: “Being the best at what we do”

MHI Vestas Chief Technology Officer, Torben Hvid Larsen, said,

“At MHI Vestas, we are focused not on what others are doing, but being the best at what we do. The V164-10.0 MW turbine is the best proof point yet that we do not accept the limitations of conventional thinking and that we think beyond ourselves. “We have embraced the challenge of transforming what is possible in our field.”

