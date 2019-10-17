MHI Vestas Offshore Wind win new contract for Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

MHI Vestas, whose factory on the Isle of Wight employs over 700 Islanders, has just won a new contract to be the preferred supplier with Seagreen Wind Energy Limited to supply and service up to 114 wind turbines for Scotland’s newest and largest offshore wind farm.

SSE Renewables is building Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm, off the coast of Fife, which will be one of the most significant construction projects undertaken in Scotland.

Kavafyan: A burgeoning centre for offshore wind

Philippe Kavafyan, CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore, said:

“We are proud to enter into a preferred supplier agreement with Seagreen for the supply of our proven wind turbine technology to Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm. “Scotland is a burgeoning centre for offshore wind and we are keen to work closely with both the Scottish and UK supply chain to create real value for the local communities as this project becomes a reality. “We see the project as a major step forward for the offshore wind industry in the UK, and Scotland in particular. This will be our fourth project in Scotland.”

Hill: Harnessing the power of North Sea wind

John Hill, Seagreen Project Director at SSE Renewables, said:

“We’re really pleased to welcome MHI Vestas to the Seagreen project as our preferred turbine supplier and look forward to working with them to harness the power of North Sea wind with their proven offshore turbine technology. “As the project progresses towards a final investment decision, SSE Renewables and MHI Vestas will work together to continue to engage with the Scottish and UK supply chain to maximise Scottish and UK content.”

The site will provide around 5,000GWh annually of clean, low carbon renewable energy for around one million homes and saving around two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.