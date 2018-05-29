Middle Road diversion still in place following collision

Island Roads have confirmed the Middle Road is still closed following a serious road traffic incident on Sunday afternoon.

Four fire crews were called to the incident that took place on the main road between Newport and Freshwater by the Chessell Cafe junction.

Casualties taken to hospital

Two cars were involved in the collision, with three people taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treated and one woman airlifted to the mainland.

The road was closed from 5pm on Sunday. Island Roads say the closure is to:

Prevent the likelihood of danger to the public or serious damage to the road.

Diverson

The Middle Road is closed from its junction with Broad Lane to its junction with Elm Lane for a distance of 3881 metres.

The diversion will affect these streets: Sun Hill, Elm Lane, Main Road, Ningwood Hill, Yarmouth Road, Bouldnor Road, Thorley Road, Wilmingham Lane, Newport Road and Freshwater Road.

Click on image to see larger version



Our thoughts are with all those involved in the incident.

