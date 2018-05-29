Middle Road diversion still in place following collision

The road was closed at 5pm on Monday following a road traffic incident near Chessell Cafe. See details diversion in place.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

police road closed

Island Roads have confirmed the Middle Road is still closed following a serious road traffic incident on Sunday afternoon.

Four fire crews were called to the incident that took place on the main road between Newport and Freshwater by the Chessell Cafe junction.

Casualties taken to hospital
Two cars were involved in the collision, with three people taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treated and one woman airlifted to the mainland.

The road was closed from 5pm on Sunday. Island Roads say the closure is to:

Prevent the likelihood of danger to the public or serious damage to the road.

Diverson
The Middle Road is closed from its junction with Broad Lane to its junction with Elm Lane for a distance of 3881 metres.

The diversion will affect these streets: Sun Hill, Elm Lane, Main Road, Ningwood Hill, Yarmouth Road, Bouldnor Road, Thorley Road, Wilmingham Lane, Newport Road and Freshwater Road.

Click on image to see larger version
Middle Road closure - diverison

Our thoughts are with all those involved in the incident.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 29th May, 2018 10:20am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kSA

Filed under: Calbourne, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Top story, West Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Middle Road diversion still in place following collision"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
chartman

Not sure I agree with the reason for closure…. It’s normal policy where there is a risk/possibility of a fatality that the scene is preserved intact in order to collect all the evidence.AS reported yesterday, police are coming from the mainland, presumably to carry out a detailed investigation by experienced accident investigation officers….

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
29, May 2018 10:29 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*