Police appeal for witnesses following serious collision on Middle Road

We are investigating a collision which took place at a crossroads on the Middle Road near Calbourne, Isle of Wight.

At around 4.55pm yesterday (Monday 28 May), a Honda Civic and a Toyota Yaris collided.

The driver of the Toyota, a 62-year-old woman from Hilsea, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

The passenger of the Toyota, a 62-year-old man from Hilsea, and the driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and were taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed at the junction with the B3399, Brook Road and Dodpits Lane, and Main Road B3401, while officers carry out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180198274.

