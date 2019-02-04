Millie shaves her head raising over £2,000 for Little Princess Trust

Isle of Wight’s Millie Lloyd raises over £2,000 for the Little Princess Trust by shaving her head as part of the support she’s been giving her teenage daughter through chemotherapy for ovarian cancer.

Millie and Lorna at asda isle of wight

ASDA share this latest news from their Newport, Isle of Wight branch. Ed

Everyone at the Isle of Wight ASDA store is so proud of their colleague Millie Lloyd, who shaved her head for charity as part of the support she’s been giving her 17-year-old daughter Lorna through chemotherapy for ovarian cancer.

Millie raised £2,000 for the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

She said:

“I didn’t want Lorna to be alone while she went through this, so I thought I had to do something. She was really pleased – she says I’m the best mum ever for doing this!”

Lorna was treated at the teenage and young adult cancer care unit at Southampton General Hospital. She’s making a good recovery at home after completing her course of chemotherapy and is now in remission.

millie's hair after being shaved
Millie said:

“I’m so proud of Lorna for the way she’s dealt with this – she’s a princess warrior and I think she’s incredible! We were close before, but we have an unshakable bond now.

“The chemo she had has a 100% cure rate and it’s an amazing feeling now she’s come through it. I shed a tear when I was told she was in remission I must say.”

Cheered on by colleagues
Millie, who’s section leader for the store’s pizza, fish and rotisserie chicken counters, was cheered on by Lorna and lots of colleagues as she had her hair shaved in the store’s foyer.

She said:

“Lorna was there when I had my hair shaved and had enough energy to watch it being done. We had a hug and she was so proud. Everyone found it really emotional – there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

“I’ve had amazing support from my Asda family here and my family and friends. I’ve worked here since the store opened and my colleagues ask all the time how she is and want to help us however they can.”

Funding matched by ASDA
The store’s community champion Clare Jones has been supporting Millie and, after her fundraising efforts generated more than £1,000, Clare secured a grant from the Asda Foundation to match the amount Millie raised.

millie lloyd and giant cheque

Clare said:

“Everyone at the store is so incredibly proud of Millie – and so glad to hear that Lorna’s in remission. It was such a selfless act of solidarity and such a moving thing to witness.”

