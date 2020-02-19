Minister praises Isle of Wight officers for positive SEND report

A junior government minister has praised Isle of Wight public servants for their success in special education needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.

Steve Crocker, Isle of Wight Council director of children’s services, Tracy Sanders, local area nominated officer, and Alison Smith, managing director of the IW CCG, received a letter commending their success in the latest special education needs and disabilities (SEND) inspection.

Findings of Ofsted/CQC report

A joint inspection of SEND services, carried out in November by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission, found leaders were committed to tackling the ‘historically poor support’ children had received and ensuring their needs were identified early and appropriate support put in place in a largely positive report.

Donelan: “Commitment of local leaders to improving services”

Now, Michelle Donelan, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Children and Families, said she had been taking a close interest in the report.

She said:

“I was pleased to see the many positive findings for the Isle of Wight, including the strength of early years provision, well-developed services to prepare young people for adulthood and good access to therapy services. “I was particularly pleased to read about the clear commitment of local leaders to improving services for children and young people with SEND, and note that you were found to be working well together to identify needs at an early stage and put in place the right support.”

Ms Donelan also asked for the team to share their ‘effective practice’ with others and build on their strengths.

Brading: “Nice to get recognition of great work team are doing”

Cllr Paul Brading, Isle of Wight Council’s cabinet member for children services, education and skills, said:

“It is nice for the minister to recognise the strengths of the report and it is nice to get some recognition of the great work the team are doing.”

