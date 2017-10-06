Missed out on a Marathon place? Run for St John Ambulance

Kate shares this latest news from St John Ambulance. Ed

St John Ambulance is offering runners the chance to join its heroic team of fundraisers taking part in next year’s Virgin Money London Marathon.

The results of the ballot for places were announced this week and the first aid charity wants runners to support its life saving work.

With nearly 250 Team SJA places at the iconic event on 22 April 2018, St John Ambulance has a lifeline for people who were unsuccessful in the ballot.

And the charity also hopes that anyone who was lucky enough to get a place in the race, but hasn’t yet chosen a charity to support, will fundraise in aid of St John Ambulance’s volunteers – including those who help thousands across the finish line each year.

Emma Madray from St John Ambulance’s National Fundraising Events Team, said:

“We’d love to hear from any runners who were disappointed not to secure a place in the ballot, or have won a place but not yet decided who to fundraise for. “Our volunteers provide first aid cover at hundreds of sporting events all over the country, week in, week out. Their work is often the difference between life and death, so our runners know they’re helping a fantastic cause while getting a lot of support from us along the way as part of Team SJA.”

Contact events@sja.org.uk or 0207 324 4168 for more information about running for St John Ambulance. The deadline to register is 19 January 2018.