Mixed messages in murder investigation

A Prosecutor in France – who launched a murder investigation last week after the badly bruised body of an 86-year-old woman from the Isle of Wight was discovered in the passenger seat of her son’s car – has said there is no evidence to suggest any crime had been committed.

In addition, a post-mortem examination on the woman from Bembridge has “revealed nothing except that this was an elderly and very ill woman in a very precarious state of health”.

Son thought his mother was sleeping

Several national newspapers reported that the woman’s 53-year-old son – also from Bembridge – had told police he thought his mother was sleeping, but when they arrived at the Calais ferry terminal he called police after discovering she was no longer alive.

He explained to the prosecutor that his mother was ill with cancer and had fallen many times when trying to walk.

No evidence

The couple had spent the previous few days at two of their three holiday homes in France, which were searched by police when the investigation was launched.

Blood was reported to have been found at the properties but the prosecutor, Pascal Marconville, said forensic scientists had discovered no evidence to suggest any crime had been committed.

The man from Bembridge is receiving psychiatric help.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends.

Image: natasha p under CC BY 2.0