Mobile home blocks busy Newport junction traffic gridlock

If you’re about to drive through Newport, near Nodehill, beware of possible delays.
Thanks to Alistair Bridle for sharing this travel news. He says,
“Just to let you all know that a mobile home on a transporter has got jammed on the double bend opposite the old Nodehill Middle School (Medina Avenue and St John’s Place).
“Traffic is blocked from getting through to Carisbrooke.”
As you might imagine at this time of day, it wasn’t long before it caused gridlock. Best to avoid if you can.
Click on image to see larger version
Thanks also to Julie Jones-Evans from DragonFly for these shots too.
Tuesday, 26th February, 2019 5:07pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mmM
Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓