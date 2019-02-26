Mobile home blocks busy Newport junction traffic gridlock

If you’re about to drive through Newport, near Nodehill, beware of possible delays.

Thanks to Alistair Bridle for sharing this travel news. He says,

“Just to let you all know that a mobile home on a transporter has got jammed on the double bend opposite the old Nodehill Middle School (Medina Avenue and St John’s Place). “Traffic is blocked from getting through to Carisbrooke.”

As you might imagine at this time of day, it wasn’t long before it caused gridlock. Best to avoid if you can.

Click on image to see larger version





Thanks also to Julie Jones-Evans from DragonFly for these shots too.

Click on image to see larger version



