Modernisation plans for local Post Office

Niton Post Office and shop is being modernised at its current location of 7 High Street, Niton PO38 2AZ.

A new Postmaster will need to temporarily close Niton Post Office for refurbishment work to take place. The branch will close on Wednesday 30 January at 1pm and will re-open on Thursday 14 February at 1pm.

An open-plan Post Office counter will be located at the end of the retail till, on the right hand side of the shop as you enter.

New opening hours

The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm.

This is an extra 15 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week including Wednesday and Saturday afternoons. It will also mark an end to lunchtime closing. These changes will make it more convenient for customers to visit.

During the refurbishment alternative branches include:

Ventnor Post Office® branch, 8-10 High Street, Ventor, PO38 1RY

St Lawrence Post Office® branch, Spindlers Road, St Lawrence, Ventor, PO38 1XD

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Vibrant new-style Post Office

Antoinette Chitty, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said:

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. “This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

Image: grassrootsgroundswell under CC BY 2.0