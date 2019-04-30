Monkey Haven keepers go bananas with Gold Green Star

Kelly shares this great news on behalf of Monkey Haven. Ed

The Keepers at Monkey Haven are going bananas after being awarded a Gold in Visit Isle of Wight’s Green Star scheme. That’s the top award possible!

The scheme celebrates tourism businesses that are proud to be green and support sustainable transport. We’re all about caring for the planet – and we don’t just talk the talk, we walk the walk.

Our buildings are made from sustainable timber, we’re going palm oil free, we promote recycling, and grow our own fruit and veg, watered by rainwater from our water butts.

Discounted entry

You’ll also now get a 10% discount on your entry ticket if you arrive by bike or bus. Just show your bus ticket at the door, or lock up your bike at our bike racks.

The Southern Vectis No 9 bus stop is right outside Monkey Haven. Here’s some more info on finding us.

Save the planet and a bit of cash

Don Walser, Founder of Monkey Haven, commented:

“Come by bike or bus, and save the planet and a bit of cash at the same time! We’re proud to do our bit and delighted to accept this Green Star award from Visit Isle of Wight. It feels great being green!”

Monkey Haven make sustainable travel easier

Nina Murphy, Visit Isle of Wight Travel Ambassador, commented:

“The Green Star Scheme aims to encourage people to replace car journeys with more sustainable alternatives, and this award recognises that Monkey Haven makes it easy for customers to choose to walk, cycle or arrive by public transport. “Well done – and thank you – to Monkey Haven for reaching the gold standard in the scheme.”

Image: (l-r) Keepers Lizzy Mcnamara, Sarah Pulman, Terri Cook and Charlotte Cooke