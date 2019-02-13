Top tourism award for Isle of Wight attraction and design agency for ‘Best Told Story’

Kelly from Monkey Haven shares this great news. Ed

We are so happy to announce that Monkey Haven has won a top award from VisitEngland for providing ‘outstanding experiences’ for our visitors.

This week, we scooped the ‘Best Told Story Accolade 2018’ in the tourist board’s annual Visitor Attraction Accolades.

This award is very sought after and given to attractions or tours that tell their story effectively, and offer an interesting and entertaining experience.

Recognition of high standards

A spokesperson for VisitEngland commented:

“This accolade is testament to the high standards achieved, which the assessor felt were truly deserving of recognition.”

Representing the Island

Monkey Haven is the only attraction on the Island to win an award for 2018. This follows our recent assessment as part of VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme, where we scored a whopping 90%.

The judges considered every aspect of our ‘story telling’. One of the key ways that we communicate with our visitors is through the wonderful Keeper talks, which tell people all about the rescued animals, their unique personalities and how they came to be here.

Our Keepers work extremely hard to give interesting, fun and interactive talks throughout the day.

Top quality from Isle of Wight agencies

Our striking signage, Website, brochures and leaflets were also taken into account – these are created in collaboration with Wordsandstuff.co.uk, an Isle of Wight-based design agency.

As well as the Monkey Haven app created by another Island-based company homepage.net.

Walser: “Achievement we’re all immensely proud of”

Monkey Haven’s Founder, Don Walser, commented:

“This accolade recognises all the hard work we put in creating the best possible experience for animals and visitors. I’m so proud of the team and grateful to everyone who has supported us. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride creating the Haven, and an achievement we are all immensely proud of. “Fourteen years ago, all we had was a muddy field and a mission. We spent years battling against the odds, to fulfil our vision of setting up an animal sanctuary on the Isle of Wight. People thought we were mad, and maybe we were, but luckily lots of amazing people shared our vision – and look at us now!”

VisitIW: Hard work, dedication and passion

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight, congratulated the team.

He commented,

“The Best Told Story accolade from VisitEngland is another great award for Monkey Haven and well deserved! “Their continuing work as a sanctuary for rescued primates, as well as a top destination on the Isle of Wight, is a great example of how hard work, dedication and passion can make all the difference. “As well as winning VisitEngland’s Small Visitor Attraction 2017, they’ve got a VisitEngland Gold, a Beautiful South Gold and a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, so their professionalism is clearly reaping the rewards. Well done to the whole team!”

Find out more about Monkey Haven by visiting their award-winning Website.