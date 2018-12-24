Months of utility works on Staplers, Newport to start in the New Year

Together with our delivery partner Clancy Docwra, we’re reducing mains bursts and ensuring a reliable water supply for your community, by investing £400,000 to replace 500 metres of old water mains in Staplers Road, Newport.

We really appreciate your patience while we make these improvements and will finish the work as quickly as we can.

We’ll hold a drop-in event for residents in January to update you and answer any questions – we’ll share details as soon as possible.

If you can’t find the information you’re looking for here, please call our customer service team on 0330 303 0368

When the work is happening

We’ll start work at the junction with School Lane/Cross Lane on Monday 7 January 2019.

We’ll progress east along Staplers Road, and should finish at the junction with Mayfield Drive by mid-April 2019.

The work could be extended if we find any unexpected issues.

If we need to turn off your water

If we need to turn off your water for a short time (to connect you to the new mains, for example) we’ll let you know at least 48 hours before.

If you, or someone you look after, has specific water needs please call us on the number above and we’ll do our best to help.

Changes to traffic

To complete this work safely, this section of Staplers Road will have one lane closed and become one-way. If you live in this section of Staplers Road, you’ll have full vehicle access at all times, but because of the lane closure we suggest allowing a little more time for your journeys.

If you’re heading:

east (away from Newport) you can use Staplers Road as usual

west (towards Newport) you’ll follow clearly-signed diversions through Wootton or Blackwater.

We’ve let local bus companies know about these changes – please check locally for their signs about any temporary bus stops.

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.