Moon’s influence was undoing of yacht sailing in the Beaulieu River

The moon’s influence proved to be the undoing of a yacht early yesterday (Tuesday) evening, leading to Cowes RNLI lifeboat crossing the Solent to provide much needed assistance.

The yacht, with five people aboard, had gone hard aground at the entrance of Beaulieu River when, thanks the gravitational pull of the moon, there was an exceptionally low tide.

Tasked by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the lifeboat proceeded to launch at 4.20pm.

After standing off the yacht for an hour to await the turning of the tide, the lifeboat eventually towed the craft off the mud and into deeper water. Both the yacht and lifeboat then separately made their way to Cowes.

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles