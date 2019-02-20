Moon’s influence was undoing of yacht sailing in the Beaulieu River

The yacht, with five people aboard, had gone hard aground at the entrance of Beaulieu River when, thanks the gravitational pull of the moon, there was an exceptionally low tide.

rnli lifeboat

George shares this latest news on behalf of Cowes RNLI. Ed

The moon’s influence proved to be the undoing of a yacht early yesterday (Tuesday) evening, leading to Cowes RNLI lifeboat crossing the Solent to provide much needed assistance.

Tasked by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the lifeboat proceeded to launch at 4.20pm.

After standing off the yacht for an hour to await the turning of the tide, the lifeboat eventually towed the craft off the mud and into deeper water. Both the yacht and lifeboat then separately made their way to Cowes.

Image: © RNLI/Andy Miles

Wednesday, 20th February, 2019 8:42am

By

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, RNLI

