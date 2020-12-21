More Covid-19 vaccination clinics added on the Isle of Wight

Another ten GP-led services across Hampshire (8) and the Isle of Wight (2) will start vaccinating patients over the next couple days, as the roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history continues.

The Westridge Centre, in Ryde, and The Bay Medical Practice, in Shanklin, will start to offer the vaccine to people within the next few days.

Alison Smith, managing director of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“It has been great that we have been able to get the vast majority of our GP-led sites up and running so quickly. Clinics are going really well with lots of our patients and staff saying how smoothly things have run. “We’d like to thank everyone for bearing with us as we know how important the vaccine is to many people. I would ask people to please continue to be patient. The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to be offered a vaccine with information about how to do this. “Whilst the vaccine rollout is really good news, we know that the virus is still very much with us so we all must do everything we can to protect ourselves and others.”

Vaccination clinics

Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight the next GP-led sites going live with vaccination clinics over the next couple of days are as follows:

Westridge Centre, Ryde, IW

The Bay Medical Practice, Shanklin, IW

Forest Surgery, Bordon

Hayling Island Health Centre

Emsworth Baptist Church

Milford on Sea War Memorial Hospital (for New Forest Primary Care Network)

Fordingbridge Hospital (for Avon Valley Primary Care Network)

Crosfield Hall, Romsey

The Lights, Andover

Winchester Holiday Inn (for Winchester Rural, North and East Primary Care Network)

Who will be vaccinated

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. People should not contact their surgeries, the vaccination service is available strictly by invitation only.

