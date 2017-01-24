More freezing fog and ice on the way

Take care out there again tonight and tomorrow as the Met Office issue another severe weather warning.

foggy lifeboat station

The Met office warning for ice and fog continues in Wednesday with this updated severe weather warning.

Valid from 6pm on Tuesday 24 Jan until 11am on Wednesday 25 Jan 2017, it reads,

Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Tuesday evening and last into Wednesday morning. The fog will become more widespread through the night, with icy patches on untreated roads and paths an additional hazard.

Travelling conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.

Stagnant air will remain across the area, allowing fog to form readily. Frost deposited by the fog will give surfaces an icy covering which may be thick enough to make roads and pavements slippery.

Image: © Sienna Anderson

Tuesday, 24th January, 2017 11:31am

By

