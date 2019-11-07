More heavy rain could lead to flooding for Eastern Yar and tributaries

More rain is expected from this afternoon, continuing into Friday and Saturday and the Environment Agency have issued another flood alert

It’s been a week of very wet weather – downpours overnight were at times torrential – and the Environment Agency has issued another flood alert for the Isle of Wight.

Focusing on Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge, the warning reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar, particularly at Alverstone, have risen following the intense rainfall in the early hours of Thursday morning (07/11/2019).

From Thursday afternoon and overnight, further sometimes heavy showers are expected (up to 25mm), before easing on Friday morning (08/11/19).

There will be increasing water in land and fields nearest the river, and although river levels will fall this afternoon, if the heavy showers later tonight do become more persistent, river levels will rise sharply, peaking at a higher level around midday Friday (08/11/19).

Further rainfall is forecast on Saturday (9/11/19), which will keep river levels high. Minor flooding to roads in Sandown (Golf Links and Moreton Common Road) will persist. We continue to monitor the river and will issue further updates, as water levels change.

Please ensure that any pumps used to protect gardens and property from flooding can operate.

