More Isle of Wight NHS staff report bullying and harassment

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust received multiple concerns from staff about bullying and harassment within the Trust.

Between January and March, 33 concerns were raised with Freedom to Speak Up Guardians (FTSUG) and anti-bullying advisors. Twenty-three of these were related to bullying and harassment.

Seven concerns related to patient safety and quality.

Two concerns were raised by healthcare assistants, eight by nurses, seven by administrators, one by corporate, two by ancillary stuff and 13 by allied health professions.

The Freedom to Speak Up independent review recommended the widespread introduction of the FTSUGs in each NHS organisation. FTSUGs work closely with the chief executive to deliver ‘clear messages to staff about what is considered to be unacceptable behaviour’.

‘Lessons to be learnt’

A report, due to go before the Trust board on Thursday, says there are lessons to be learnt from the number of concerns raised.

The paper states:

“There continues to be the perception by staff of an ongoing bullying culture within the trust. “The chief executive and FSTUGs are encouraging staff at every possible opportunity to report any incidents of bullying, whether they observe it, or personally experience it.”

The Trust will continue to encourage staff to raise concerns, and make the FTSUGs more visible within the organisation.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P