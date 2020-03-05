More roads closed due to high water levels

Island Roads and Isle of Wight council have issued a road closed notice for Clatterford Shute.
The road will be closed from its junction with Bowcombe Road to its junction with Froglands Lane for a distance of 276 metres.
The emergency closure is due to high water levels at the ford.
The diversion will be signposted locally.
Image: howardlake under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 5th March, 2020 3:34pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nve
Filed under: Flooding, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Top story, Travel, Weather
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓