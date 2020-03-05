More roads closed due to high water levels

The emergency closure is due to high water levels at the ford.

flood alert sign

Island Roads and Isle of Wight council have issued a road closed notice for Clatterford Shute.

The road will be closed from its junction with Bowcombe Road to its junction with Froglands Lane for a distance of 276 metres.

The diversion will be signposted locally.

Image: howardlake under CC BY 2.0

