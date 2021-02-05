More Volunteer Community First Responders able to be on the scene with patients in minutes

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service is delighted to support a fourth cohort of volunteer Community First Responders (CFRs) on their learning journey.

The new intake of volunteer CFRs recruited last August have now all been enrolled on to the newly launched ‘FutureQuals’ level three Award for First Responders on Scene.

Some fully trained and ready

Some of the new volunteer CFRs have already achieved the qualification and have been fully trained and equipped ready to attend life threatening emergencies as deployed by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service in their local communities.

The remaining CFRs will complete their training throughout this year.

On scene in a few minutes

Volunteer Community First Responders (CFRs) use their own cars, no blue lights or sirens but being local means they can be on scene with a patient in just a few minutes. They provide vital enhanced first aid skills until the arrival of the Ambulance Service, sometimes making the difference between life and death.

The increase in the number of CFRs across all areas of the Island will have a big impact on patient care and experience.

Louise Walker, Ambulance Education, Training and Engagement Lead said,

“It’s been wonderful to see so many new recruits embark on the CFR journey despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic. “We are very lucky to have such committed enthusiastic individuals, they truly are an asset to our community”.

