Motorcycle trials for the New Year Shield take place at Sweetwater Brook

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club’s Winter Championship kicked off 2017 with The New Year Shield – held at Sweetwater Brook, courtesy of Mr Trevor Strickland, on Sunday 8th January.

The Club would like to thank Trevor for welcoming us back to what is a brilliant trials venue. We would also like to thank the owners of Calbourne Mill for kindly allowing us the use of their car park.

Tight and tricky course

The course was set by Nick Symes and Mark Coombes – very well done to them for giving up their time to provide us with eight tight and tricky sections.

I would like to welcome Malcolm Hawkins into the ‘exclusive’ group of riders that have ended up in the brook, soaked in the not so sweet water. Malcolm gained double first class honours, with distinction, as he managed to do it twice in the same trial – Good effort!

New rider

The Club would like to welcome young Erin Avey into the world of trials riding, taking part on her new electric trials bike. Erin chose to use it as a practice session – very wise decision given the greasy riding conditions.

We look forward to seeing her at future events.

Expert riders

The Expert class was convincingly won by Chris Stay. Chris finished with the lowest score of the day, dropping just five marks, showing all how it should be done!

George Gosden finished in second with Josh Stephens, hot on his heels in third. Rory Stephens put in a solid performance to take the win in the Intermediate class.

Simon Newnham battled well to hold off a determined challenge from Mark Coombes in third, just two marks between these two.

Novice class

Meanwhile the Novice class was emphatically won by the improving Phil Chase forcing Paul Kent into second spot this time out – sections one and four making the biggest difference.

Nick Symes took another convincing win in the Twin shocks from Alan Gosden in second. Nick’s excellent riding on the tricky first section helped make all the difference.

Steve Chase must be pleased with his efforts in the Adult Beginners. Steve finished 28 marks ahead of Darren Taylor. Darren had to dig deep in the difficult riding conditions to earn himself seven Championship points.

Youth classes

The Youth Expert class was fought out between Jos Wright and Harvey Grieve. Jos took a convincing win from his friendly rival. Harvey stepped up from Youth Novice and should be really pleased with his efforts – well done to both riders.

The Youth Beginner class was won by Harrison Crickmore from Alfie Haydon in second. Both these lads have recently moved up onto their larger wheeled bikes and are doing very well getting to grips with their new machines.

Next trial

The next Club trial will be held on Sunday 22nd January.

The venue is to be confirmed, please check the Club Website nearer the time for the full details.

Awards, Dinner and Dance night

Don’t forget the Awards, Dinner and Dance night, 18th Feb, 6pm at Rookley Country Park – all the information and the forms are available from the Club Website.

Completed forms and payment need to be sent to Ann Gustar by 4th Feb please.

