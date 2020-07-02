Motorcyclist died at scene of collision, passenger airlifted with life-threatening injuries

We are appealing for witnesses after a 62-year-old man died following serious collision just outside Whitwell.

We were called to the collision at 8.47pm last night, 1st July, at the junction of Southford Lane and Newport Road.

The man was riding a green Kawasaki motorcycle when it was in collision with a yellow Volkswagen Transporter.

Died on the scene

Despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The passenger of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old woman, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Appeal for information

We are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Were you in the area at the time?

Perhaps you saw either vehicle in the run up to the collision? It is possible the rider and passenger were at the biker’s event on Military Road before the collision.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and quote the reference 44200241182.

Image: A Guy Taking Pictures under CC BY 2.0