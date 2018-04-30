Motorcyclists take part in annual Wight Two Day trial

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club held its annual Wight Two Day trial on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd April. There were two venues in use this year and the Club would like to thank the landowners, Mr Roger Morgan for the use of Knighton and Mr Rob Taylor for Bembridge down.

Very many thanks also to the course setters, whose role was vital – the pressure was on them to build twelve good standard sections at each venue. Alan Gosden, Simon Newnham and George Gosden at Knighton, with Rory Stephens and Geoff Taylor at Bembridge, assisted at both venues by Stewart Freeman – excellent work guys. The Club’s official Photographer, Viki Taylor, was on hand over the weekend to capture the action with her camera which produced many 100s of superb shots.

There were 142 starters (from an entry of 152) which meant that the Observers were kept incredibly busy for many hours with very little rest. The Club recognises their outstanding performance on both days – top effort by every single one of them.

In memory of Nigel

Saturday’s proceedings were based at what proved to be a sun-soaked Knighton pit. The day kicked off with an important rider’s briefing immediately followed by a tribute to one of the Club’s most loved and respected members, Nigel Crouch.

Nigel sadly passed away in January following a short battle with cancer. The riders were invited to start their engines to make as much noise as they dare in a fitting act of remembrance for the big man – Brilliant!

Two separate trials

We were effectively running two separate trials on each day – an all ‘off road’ trial and a trial that included some road work – this format was introduced in 2015 and has proved to be a relatively popular option for some riders. The Club organised a free social evening on the Saturday, held at Smallbrook Stadium, a chance to relax and discuss the day’s events whilst sipping some suitable beverages!

The Island was hit by some exceptionally barmy weather late on Saturday afternoon, that brought torrential down pours throughout the evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning. As a consequence and following an early morning inspection – the decision was taken to close the sections at Knighton and send the course setters at Bembridge out to try to ease back the sections there. Great British weather – don’t you just love it!

There were seventeen different classes on offer over the weekend, the intention was to be as inclusive as possible. The trial also incorporated the ACU Southern Centre Championship too. Some superb riding by so many different riders, far too many to mention here.

Island riders managed to tot up seven first, three second and two third place finishes.

The best mainland performances came from; Tristan Robinson (class 4) Mark Baldock (class 5) John Long (class 6 pictured below) Tom Frearson (class 8) Alex Davies (class 13 pictured above) and Izzy Watmore in class 14 (pictured below). Very well done to all those class winners.

The Club would like to finish by thanking all those that travelled across to our little Island to take part in what now has undoubtedly become one of the premier trials events along the South Coast – and we really hope to see you all again next year.