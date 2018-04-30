Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycling Race teams hit summer series circuits

Russell shares these latest reports from Wightlink-Wight Mountain Ccling Race Team. Ed

Wightlink-Wight Mountain road team riders Stu Waite, Adam Holleyman, Joe Staunton, Ian Hayden and Matt Allsopp (pictured below) headed to Goodwood race circuit for the first in the summer series on Tuesday 24th April, competing in the E123 race which had a full field of 60 riders.

With wind and rain, it was full gas from the gun with Adam and Ian covering moves the team stayed together well within the group, after a few laps a small group managed to slip away which took up the pace.

Joe showing that his hard winter’s training hasn’t been for nothing riding very well on the front, setting the pace with Adam and Ian, until Stu Waite managed to get away with another group that had attacked using the width of the track to there advantage. The team controlled the main group to give Waite a big gap and once it was clear the group wasn’t going to be caught.



Image: © Ben Briffett

Allsopp attacked and bridged the gap taking nearly half a lap, with Stu helping him recover they soon came into the final two laps, attacks kept coming from within the main group. Stu took control and attacked with half a lap to go with Allsopp on his wheel Stu gave a perfect lead out through the last chicane allowing Allsopp to sprint to fifth overall.

The rest of the team finished safely in the bunch. A good team result.

Tour of the Hopfields Support Race

On Sunday 29th April, Joe Staunton (pictured below and at very top of article) travelled to Chilham in Kent to race in the Tour of the Hopfields Support Race.

Staunton ensured he was well placed towards the front of the race for the two and a half laps of an undulating circuit.

As the bunch approach the final climb together Staunton led out the final climb for the first half splitting the bunch of 50 remaining riders into a smaller group of 20.



Image: © Dave Haywood

Slight inexperience in his first season meant Staunton worked slightly too hard over the first stages, not leaving enough for the final few hundred metres.

Finishing a respectable fourteenth place out of a field of 60 riders.