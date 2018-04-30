Council announces end of mobile recycling unit – In midst of Lynbottom Tip fiasco

Following OnTheWight’s report in February of the council’s plans to scrap the mobile recycling unit, today they announce the end to the service. Ed

Due to the lack of use the mobile recycling unit is to be withdrawn from service from 1 May 2018.

In the past the travelling centre, operated by Amey in partnership with the council, visited areas across the Island, where residents could dispose of harder to recycle items.

Between April to December 2017, a total of just 10.9 tonnes was deposited at the mobile centre – equivalent to six and a half times as heavy as an average car. This equates to under 0.03 per cent of the total waste for the Island.

Murwill: Service “not viable”

Councillor Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management, said,

“Ideally, we would like to keep the service running across the Island but that is not viable given the minimal number of residents that use the service, compared to the cost of running it.”

The closure of the service was approved at the Full Council budget meeting in February 2018 and was introduced as a result of reducing finances available to the council along with the need to protect core services for residents.

All of the items previously collected can be recycled at either Lynnbottom Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC), Newport or Afton Marsh HWRC, Freshwater.

TOP TIPS