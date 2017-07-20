Motoryacht grounded in Sandown Bay (HD photos)

Coastguard crews from Ventnor and Bembridge were called to rescue three people from a grounded motoryacht this morning.

Crew from the Barracuda III appealed for help around 5am this morning when they discovered their motoryacht had grounded in Sandown Bay.

Rescue teams remained on the scene to determine the best way to free the motoryacht.

Our thanks to Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam for the long-lens photos.

Click on image to see larger version







Image: © Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam

Location map

View the location of this story.