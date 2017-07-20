Motoryacht grounded in Sandown Bay (HD photos)

The crew of three were rescued by coastguard teams from Ventnor and Bembridge. See the long-lens shots of the grounded motoryacht.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

pier in background

Coastguard crews from Ventnor and Bembridge were called to rescue three people from a grounded motoryacht this morning.

Crew from the Barracuda III appealed for help around 5am this morning when they discovered their motoryacht had grounded in Sandown Bay.

Rescue teams remained on the scene to determine the best way to free the motoryacht.

Our thanks to Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam for the long-lens photos.

Click on image to see larger version
Grounded motoryacht in Sandown by Wight Sky Cam
Grounded motoryacht in Sandown by Wight Sky Cam
Grounded motoryacht in Sandown by Wight Sky Cam

Image: © Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 20th July, 2017 10:31am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fu6

Filed under: Coastguard, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Sandown

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment

  1. Mark L Francis


    20.Jul.2017 10:51am

    It looks more sunk than grounded

    Report comment

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*