Motoryacht grounded in Sandown Bay (HD photos)

Coastguard crews from Ventnor and Bembridge were called to rescue three people from a grounded motoryacht this morning.
Crew from the Barracuda III appealed for help around 5am this morning when they discovered their motoryacht had grounded in Sandown Bay.
Rescue teams remained on the scene to determine the best way to free the motoryacht.
Our thanks to Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam for the long-lens photos.
Image: © Pete Box from Wight Sky Cam
Thursday, 20th July, 2017 10:31am
By Sally Perry
Mark L Francis
20.Jul.2017 10:51am
It looks more sunk than grounded