Mountbatten launch new 24-hour helpline to keep people connected

A new listening and signposting service has been set up by Mountbatten to help people on the Isle of Wight stay connected during the coronavirus lockdown.

The hospice has extended its expert 24-hour coordination centre helpline – on (01983) 533 331 – to anyone who simply needs a friendly voice and some company.

24 hours/day

It will be available 24 hours a day from today (Friday), using trained staff and volunteers, working alongside Mountbatten nurses, who will continue to provide support and advice to patients and carers.

“It has never been so important to stay connected with our community, which is why we want to do all we can to help people,” said Mountbatten CEO Nigel Hartley. “We know this is going to be a very challenging time for us all but even if we can make a small difference, we feel it is absolutely necessary. “Dealing with anxiety and uncertainty is our business and we are experts at it. We want to give something back to the community which tirelessly supports our work and this helpline is for all of you.” “We are here for anyone and everyone who needs us.”

A grant from the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group has enabled Mountbatten to fund the new service, which was due to launch after Easter but brought forward following the outbreak of coronavirus.

For more details, visit the Website.

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

News shared by Matt on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Image: Julian Carvajal under CC BY 2.0



Article edit

5:11pm 20th Mar 2020 – Added helpline phone number