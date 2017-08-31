MP urges Isle of Wight businesses to apply for rural development grants

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, says that “for an Island like ours, with large tourism and agricultural sectors, this funding could make a big difference”. OnTheWight has details about how to apply.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

countryside

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely is urging Island businesses to apply for funding from the £200 million Rural Development Programme to help create jobs and better infrastructure.

Grants are available to support new rural broadband projects, and provide significant amounts of funding to on-farm businesses to invest in new buildings and machinery.

The cash can also fund landowners to improve farm productivity and invest in rural tourism opportunities.

Seely: Funding could make a big difference
Bob said,

“For an Island like ours, with large tourism and agricultural sectors, this funding could make a big difference and I hope many businesses will look to apply so they can invest in new facilities and create more jobs.

“It’s good to see the Government has moved quickly to honour a manifesto pledge to bring sustainable growth to rural economies, entrepreneurs, farmers and landowners. By doing so, it’s showing a commitment to providing support on our Island and across England to create a strong and prosperous rural and tourist economy.”

The first grant funding for reservoirs and forestry equipment opens soon, while funding for broadband, rural business support, on-farm food processing, arable and horticultural productivity and resource efficiency will be made available later in the year.

Image: © Les Lockhart

Thursday, 31st August, 2017 4:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fBD

Filed under: Agriculture, Business, Farming, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*