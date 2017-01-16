Mullins returns to Island Speedway

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors have added Rik Mullins to the squad for 2017, as the management continue to prepare for what looks to be a very exciting season.

Talking about returning to Smallbrook, Rik said,

“I’m delighted to be back on the Island after a few years away. It’s a club that I have always enjoyed being involved with and already I have been made to feel very welcome by Team Manager Jackie Vatcher and Co-promoter Barry Bishop. “I am really looking forward to meeting some new and familiar faces throughout the year. I have heard so many good things since the club has re-opened and it’s something I really want to be a part of again and I can’t wait to get back on track for the Warriors. “I know that my last spell with the club didn’t quite go as well anyone had hoped, but this time I am confident that we can hit the ground running with some decent scores, so that I can force my way into the main body of the team.”

Warriors Team Boss, Jackie Vatcher, added,

“We have been patient regards the signing of Rik as we want to make sure that everything was in place before speaking to him. Now that it is and we have agreed for Rik to return back to the Island we are delighted to welcome him on board with the Warriors. “As most people will know, Rik is no stranger to the Smallbrook circuit so hopefully that will help him settle in to one of the reserves birth quickly.”

Image: © Jeff Higgott

Location map

View the location of this story.