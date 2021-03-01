Multi-agency search for high risk missing person successful

Last night (Sunday) saw a multi-agency search take place in the east and south of the Isle of Wight for a high risk missing person.

Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard, Isle of Wight Search and Rescue and Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat were all assisting Isle of Wight Police in the search for the missing person.

Moved from the Bay to Ventnor

The search began in the Sandown Bay area, but after receiving new information, moved onto Wroxall and Ventnor, where the missing person was found successfully just before 10pm.

The police helicopter was also involved in the search, drawing attention from residents.

Source: IWCP

Image: © adsbexchange.com